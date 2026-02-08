Bhubaneswar: In a major push towards sustainable waste management and clean energy, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched an innovative biomass briquette manufacturing project to convert green waste into eco-friendly fuel.

Under the initiative, green waste such as tree branches, leaves and horticultural residues will be processed into biomass briquettes, which can be used as an alternative fuel in industries, crematoria and institutions.

The project will be implemented with zero financial investment from BMC, making it a self-sustaining model.

A private agency has been selected to set up, operate and maintain the plant.

As part of the agreement, the agency will pay a monthly royalty of Rs 75,000 to BMC for a period of 10 years, generating steady revenue for the civic body.

BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana said the initiative aligns with national goals under the Swachh Bharat Mission and the principles of a circular economy.

“This project showcases innovative urban governance and can serve as a replicable model for other Urban Local Bodies across the country,” he said.

Traditionally, green waste was either dumped or burnt in the open, leading to air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

The new facility will help curb such practices by converting waste into clean, renewable biomass briquettes that can replace coal and firewood in boilers and furnaces.

Economic and social benefits of the project include the generation of green jobs in waste collection and processing, reduced costs related to waste transportation and landfill management, and the supply of low-cost fuel to local industries.