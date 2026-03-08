Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to construct two permanent shade structures at key traffic junctions in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore as part of its summer preparedness measures.

The sheds will come up near Rupali Square and the Power House traffic junction to provide relief to pedestrians and motorists during extreme heat.

The decision was taken at a disaster mitigation meeting held Saturday to review preparedness for the upcoming summer season and discuss measures to tackle heat-related challenges in the City. The meeting was chaired by BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and attended by Commissioner Chanchal Rana, additional commissioners, corporators, anganwadi workers, officials of the electricity department and members of NGOs.

The BMC has decided not to construct temporary roadside sheds this year, citing public safety concerns. In the past, strong winds and nor’westers had damaged bamboo structures and tarpaulin sheets, posing risks to pedestrians and motorists. Instead, the civic body will install permanent shades at major junctions.

“We have instructed all departments to begin preparations to tackle the heat. Permanent shades will be installed at various junctions for pedestrians, and safe drinking water will be made available through water kiosks,” Mayor Das said.

During the meeting, officials discussed strategies to mitigate the impact of the scorching summer and ensure essential facilities across all wards. The civic body directed departments to ensure adequate drinking water supply in every ward.

BMC-run hospitals will set up special rooms to treat heatstroke patients and maintain sufficient stocks of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS). Authorities were also instructed to strengthen heat control rooms.