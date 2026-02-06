Bhubaneswar: With the objective of strengthening sanitation management across all wards and lanes of the city ahead of Swachh Survekshan, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday organised a review meeting along with a skill development training programme at its headquarters.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Kailas Chandra Das and was attended by Sanitation Deputy Commissioner N. Ganesh Babu, Assistant Commissioner. Smrutirekha Swain, sanitation inspectors, Swachh supervisors, officials of various agencies engaged by BMC, and representatives of several voluntary organisations.

During the meeting, the Additional Commissioner reviewed ward-wise sanitation performance by interacting individually with officials and supervisors.

He enquired about the frequency of manual and mechanical cleaning operations being carried out daily at different locations and sought suggestions to further enhance cleanliness across the city. Officials and sanitation workers informed that increased efficiency of waste-collection trolleys has also made roadside garbage lifting easier.

Das emphasised that cleanliness should not be limited to roads and lanes alone, but must also extend to MCCs and MRFs. He appreciated the awareness drives and mass cleaning campaigns being conducted with the involvement of various agencies, schools, colleges, residential associations, and self-help groups.

He directed that each agency must conduct mass cleanliness drives at least four days a month. The field assessments for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 are expected to begin from mid-February to March 2026.