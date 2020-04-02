Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary Thursday revealed the identity of the fifth COVID-19 positive man from Bhubaneswar and announced several measures to contain the spread of the disease in the city.

The man doesn’t have any national or international travel history, Chaudhary said. The COVID-19 positive man has been identified as Pradipto Kumar Dalabehera – a resident of plot No 37 in Unit -7 under Ward No 46 of Surya Nagar.

The BMC commissioner said that his name is being revealed to safeguard the public who have come in contact with him since March 1, 2020.

The 5th Positive Case of #Covid19

Mr. Pradipta Ku Dalabehera Plot no: 37, Unit 07, Ward No 46

Surya Nagar, Bhubaneswar. Public who have come in contact with him since 1st March, 2020 shall keep themselves to home quarantine forthwith for 14 days from the date of contact. pic.twitter.com/hh92dU4PoX — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 2, 2020

The city administration has urged the public who have been In contact with him shall keep themselves to home quarantine forthwith for 14 days from the date of contact and inform/ register about such quarantine in the helpline number 104.

“No member of the public shall indulge In commission or omission of any act of social discrimination directly or indirectly against Sri Dalabehera and his family members. Any violation of the same shall be punishable under sectors 188 IPC and the relevant provision of Epidemic Disease 1897,” a notification issued by BMC said.

Besides, in an attempt to prevent a community spread, BMC has sealed entrance and exit to Surya Nagar area of Bhubaneswar.