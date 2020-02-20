Bhubaneswar: The Big Bazaar mall in Patia was sealed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities Wednesday in presence of Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary and Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra and other officials for not complying with statutory parking stipulations, violating fire safety norms and other not providing other facilities.

The matter came into the light when BMC officials who had come for an eviction drive in the locality, were informed about the lack of parking facilities in the shopping complex. The officials then visited the mall to examine the situation. They found that there was no parking facility and the mall also did not have fire safety clearance certificate. The BMC officials then served a showcause notice to the owner of the building and sealed the entire complex.

“Instead of going to court, the officials formed a mobile court and passed the order to seal the mall. We have served the notice to the building owner Jitendra Prasad Singh as well. The building will be sealed till the shopping mall owner furnishes compliance certificate to the competent authorities,” Mishra said.

PNN