Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started sanitising the restricted zones by using drones.

BMC’s sanitisation process is already going on. During day time hand spray and fire engines are used while at night sodium hypochlorite solution is sprayed.

For the first time, BMC is using drone to spray the solution in restricted zones. According to a BMC official, the sanitisation work will start on a war footing in areas like Suryanagar, Bomikhal, Satyanagar, Bargarh, Unit-4, Jharpada and Jaydurganagar.

According to a source, about 60 per cent area in Bhubaneswar has already been sanitised. Some offices were also sanitised Sunday.

At the same time, the ongoing rapid test launched by BMC has entered third day Monday. Rapid test of reporters and other persons who are working with general public outside will be conducted Monday.

“At Unit-1 Government Girls’ High School, reporters’ rapid test will be done and it will continue from 8.30am to 1pm,’ BMC said.

For smooth conduct of rapid test, Bhubaneswar town has been divided into three zones and a total of 13 teams comprising doctors, health workers, Anganwadi workers and ASHA activists are collecting samples. Camps have been set up at different areas for the purpose. People are voluntarily coming to the camps to get themselves checked.

According to information available, 215 samples were collected at two camps-Veterinary College and Vivekananda hospital in South-West circle, 199 at three camps in North circle and 800 samples at nine camps in South-East circle Sunday.

