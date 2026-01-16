Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Thursday issued directions to fish, meat and poultry shops, vendors and slaughter units in the City to ensure scientific handling and disposal of non-vegetarian waste, citing serious concerns over public health, environmental sanitation and aviation safety. According to the civic body, improper disposal of organic waste in several non-vegetarian markets and commercial establishments has led to foul odour, insanitary conditions and large-scale congregation of birds.

Such conditions pose a significant risk of bird-hit incidents to aircraft operations at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) and endanger the safety and hygiene of sanitation workers. The civic body stated that as per Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, municipal bye-laws, and guidelines issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI), accumulation of bird-attracting waste near airport zones is strictly prohibited. The issue has also been repeatedly discussed in meetings of the Airport Environment Management Committee (AEMC), which emphasised reducing bird attractants across the City to ensure aviation safety.

Under the new directives, all non-vegetarian waste must be stored only in biodegradable bags of a minimum thickness of 120 microns, using medium or large sizes. The use of thin plastic carry bags or non-biodegradable materials has been strictly banned. Every establishment must also provide large, leakproof bins with tight-fitting lids within shop premises.

Open containers, uncovered bins or spilling of waste onto roads, drains or public spaces will not be tolerated. It has further prohibited disposal of fish, meat and poultry waste in roads, drains, open areas, water bodies or vacant land. Waste must be handed over exclusively to authorised BMC ‘Safai Gadi’ or LCV vehicles for scientific disposal, and storage beyond scheduled collection time or exposure of waste in open condition is not permitted.

All concerned establishments have been asked to comply with the directions by February 1, 2026, failing which, strict enforcement action will be taken. Penalties may include suspension or cancellation of trade licences, sealing of establishments and legal action under relevant municipal, food safety and aviation safety laws. BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana has directed zonal commissioners, health officers, sanitary inspectors and enforcement teams to ensure strict monitoring and wide publicity of the order at the market level, with special focus on Unit I, Unit IV and other major non-vegetarian markets in the City.