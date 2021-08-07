Rajnagar: The Forest department has added another step to attract tourists from abroad to Bhitarkanika National park in Kendrapara. In the current year, it has made provision of boating facility at Dangamala entry point so that tourists can enjoy the lush green environment of the park while roaming in water.

Earlier, tourists coming to the park land route at Dangamala entry point were deprived of boating facility. Their visits used to be limited to accessing only a few places and seeing wildlife. However, the boating facility will give them scope to be well inside the water to have a closer look at the wildlife and aquatic creatures from proximity.

Tourists had demand for boating facility to roam in the water of the deltaic region situated on the confluence of Mahanadi, Brahmani and Baitarani rivers.

Now, those eager to take advantage of boating facility at Dangamala entry point will have to book tickets for it.

Two boats with various luxurious facilities have been pressed into service at Dangamala entry point.

A boat can carry at best 20 tourists at a time. One has to pay Rs1000 as boat rent and bear cost of 17 litres of petrol per hour.

“Tourists can jointly hire boats for roaming in the park,” said DFO Jajnadatt Pati.

PNN