Bhubaneswar: Thirty-nine candidates have filed nominations for four Lok Sabha seats and 266 nominees submitted papers for 28 Assembly segments in Odisha for elections to be held May 13.

In the first round of simultaneous elections in the state, the polling will take place in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Berhampur Lok Sabha constituencies and the 28 Assembly segments under the jurisdiction of these parliamentary seats.

“Thirty-nine candidates have filed 75 nominations for the four Lok Sabha constituencies and 266 others submitted 483 papers for the 28 Assembly segments in the first phase of elections in the state May 13. A candidate submits multiple nomination papers,” an election official said.

The Berhampur Lok Sabha seat has witnessed the highest number of nominations at 24, he added.

A maximum of 30 nomination papers have been filed in the Berhampur Assembly segment, while only five such documents filed for Jharigaon under the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Scrutiny of papers would be held Friday, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29, an ECI notification said.

The Odisha government has declared holidays for its employees on polling days.

Besides May 13, polling for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in the state will be held May 20, May 25 and June 1.

PTI