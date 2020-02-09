Patna/Champua: Police Saturday recovered two bodies wrapped in a sack from Khalichoupadi ghat of Baitarani River under Baria police limits in Keonjhar district Saturday.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

According to police officials, some locals spotted a gunny sack floating on the water. Suspecting something wrong, they immediately alerted the police.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and recovered the bodies. They also sent the bodies for postmortem.

While the exact cause that led to their death is not known, prima facie it appears to be a case of murder, police said.

The cops have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

PNN