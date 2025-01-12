Bolangir: Bodies of two migrant workers from Odisha’s Bolangir district were found near Perambur railway station on the outskirts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu, early Saturday.

Family members of the deceased alleged that they were killed. However, authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the death.

They were identified as Umesh Pandey, 24, and Kunu Banchhor, 22, both residents of Laxmijor in Hatisalpada of Bolangir. Their bodies were recovered near the railway tracks.

According to family members, the two youths had left Bolangir for Chennai January 1 in search of work. Droupadi, a cousin of Umesh, received a call from a railway police officer in Chennai, informing her about the deaths of the two youths.

The victims’ families allege the two were killed and their bodies dumped near the railway tracks.

However, authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the deaths. Local authorities have assured an investigation into the deaths to determine if foul play was involved.

