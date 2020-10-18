Khurda: Tension ran high at Kharadapalli village under Bolagarh police limits in Khurda district Sunday after the body of a man was recovered from a local cashew orchard.

The deceased has been identified as Satyasundar Behera from Kharadapalli village.

The matter came to light after some locals spotted Satyasundar’s body and alerted the cops and his family members.

Though it is suspected that Satyasundar’s died due to lightning, his family members alleged that he was murdered.

Police registered a case based on a report lodged by Satyasundar’s mother and launched a probe. According to the deceased’s mother, he went outside with two of his friends last night and didn’t return home.

The body was recovered and sent for postmortem, police said.

Meanwhile, locals started protesting for quick action in this matter. They also demanded justice for Satyasundar and compensation for his family members.

Local police, meanwhile, detained two persons for questioning and a police team was deployed to maintain law and order in the area.

