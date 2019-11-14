Keonjhar: The body of a patient who went missing from the male ward of the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here Wednesday night was found Thursday morning near Atoper Sahi. The place was half-a-kilometre from the DHH.

The deceased has been identified as 36 years old Rinku Mukhi of Jhumpura area in Keonjhar district. He fell ill after consuming excess liquor, Wednesday night. He was brought to the hospital by his friends who were also drinking with him.

Rinku was treated by the doctors and was in a semi-conscious stage when he was last seen. Late Wednesday night, attendants to the ward found the bed empty. A frantic search was launched, but the man remained untraced. A missing complaint diary was lodged at the Town police station, informed chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Ashok Kumar Dash.

Some residents of Atoper Sahi noticed a body lying Thursday morning. They realised it to be that of a patient’s as the saline needle was still stuck in his hand.

On being informed police reached the spot and identified the body as that of Rinku with the help of DHH attendants. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

“Police have launched an investigation. The post-mortem report would shed light on the cause of death and it would help in solving the case,” Dash said.

Police are trying to trace the persons who brought Rinku to the hospital. However, local residents held the DHH authority responsible for the death of Rinku. “There is definitely lapses in the security system, otherwise how could a patient leave the hospital late at night,” they alleged.

