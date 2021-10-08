Puri: The body of a student, who went missing while taking bath in the sea at Puri yesterday, was recovered from the beach near Chakratirtha road this morning.

As per the reports three students of Aeronautical Institute, Kolkata were washed away in the tidal current while bathing in the sea near the lighthouse area yesterday.

All the three had come to Bhubaneswar to appear for an examination and visited Puri.

Lifeguards rescued two youths — Rahesh Kumar Singh(22) from Bitipur, Bhadrak and Om Prakash Yadav (22) from Angul and rushed them to the district headquarter hospital in a critical condition.

But despite their best efforts, the Lifeguards and the Fire Service personnel could not trace Arbaz Hussain Kadri (23), the third student yesterday.

He was fished out by Lifeguards from the beach near Chakratirtha road today after a long search operation.

UNI