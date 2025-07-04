Jajpur: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a bizarre incident in Jajpur district, where a Class X minor girl gave birth to a baby while appearing for the board examinations. Acting on a petition filed by human rights activist and Orissa High Court lawyer Akhand, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Superintendent of Police, Jajpur, seeking an action taken report (ATR) within four weeks.

The incident took place February 26, 2025, when the minor girl, a student of Panchayat High School, Rampur under Bari block, developed severe abdominal pain and gave birth to a baby girl at Bari Government Hospital.

She had appeared for two papers of the High School Certificate Examination and was scheduled to write her Mathematics paper February 27, 2025, but her condition prevented her from continuing. The petitioner alleged gross negligence by school authorities, Anganwadi staff, and the local administration for failing to notice the pregnancy, which also indicates a possible case of sexual abuse, constituting a violation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He further demanded action against those responsible, rehabilitation for the victim, and preventive measures in schools. Taking the matter seriously, the NHRC has sought a detailed report from the Jajpur SP within four weeks.