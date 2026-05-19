Puri: The inventory work of the Puri Jagannath Temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ or treasury resumed here Tuesday amid tight security and adherence to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Odisha government, a senior official said.

The inventory process of jewellery and valuables stored inside ‘Ratna Bhandar’ started March 25 after a gap of 48 years. It was suspended for some days in view of the hectic rituals in the 12th-century shrine.

“Today we entered into the inner chamber of the sacred treasury at 5.15 pm, and the doors closed at 8.42 pm. The inventory process continued for 3 hours and 27 minutes on the day,” Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee told reporters after the day’s inventory.

The previous inventory was done May 12, the official said.

He said as per the decision, the next inventory process will be held May 21, 23, 26, 28-30.

“The inventorisation process during this period will begin after the completion of ‘Madhyahna Dhupa’ (mid-day bhog offering) rituals. During the inventory work, arrangements have been made for uninterrupted performance of the rituals of the deities and smooth Darshan of devotees,” Padhee said.

He said in view of the security considerations of the inventorisation process, Darshan of the deities will be available to the devotees only from the “Bahara Katha” (outer barricade).

The official sought cooperation of all servitors, officials engaged in the process, devotees and the general public as before.