Bhubaneswar: Odisha reeled under intense heatwave conditions Tuesday, with 21 places recording temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda in the western region was the hottest place in the state Tuesday at 44.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Hirakud at 44 degrees Celsius, IMD Bhubaneswar Centre said.

Apart from Jharsuguda, another 20 places, including the capital city Bhubaneswar, recorded a day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above during the day, it said.

Angul and Sambalpur towns registered a temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius each, while it was 43 degrees Celsius at Talcher and Boudh.

The maximum day temperature was 42.6 degrees Celsius at Sonepur, followed by Titlagarh (42.3), and Bolangir (42.2). Bhubaneswar city sizzled at 40.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

The other places which registered a day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius are Baripada, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Nayagarh, Paralakhemundi, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Khurda, and Rourkela.

The weather office said hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail in Jharsuguda, Boudh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul and Dhenkanal districts Wednesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty surface wind would occur in several districts across Odisha during the afternoon or evening hours of Wednesday, it said.