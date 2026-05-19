Bhubaneswar: A troupe of talented Odissi dancers from the state beautifully showcased India’s rich cultural heritage at the inaugural ‘India Day’ celebrations, held May 16 along the scenic banks of the Han River in Seoul, South Korea. The performance was presented under the aegis of the Embassy of India in Seoul.

Representing the acclaimed Nrityantar Odissi dance ensemble—led by Guru Madhulita Mohapatra—the dancers captivated a large crowd of local citizens and tourists with their graceful movements. The vibrant festival marked the first-ever edition of ‘India Day’ organised by the Indian Embassy in South Korea.

To offer visitors a holistic glimpse into the country’s diverse traditions, stalls representing all 28 Indian states lined both sides of the riverside venue, featuring regional cuisine, music, handicrafts, and art forms. As the melodious sounds of traditional Indian instruments echoed across the venue, onlookers paused to immerse themselves in the colourful cultural displays.

A major highlight for the performing troupe was a surprise cross-cultural encounter. “India is no longer a distant land for many Koreans,” shared Angeleena, one of the performing Odissi dancers. “During the programme, we met the popular K-Pop group Blackswan. Remarkably, one of its key members, Sriya Lenka, hails from Rourkela in Odisha. We spent some truly memorable moments together,” she added. Highlighting the deep impact of the initiative, the Indian Ambassador to South Korea Gourangalal Das remarked, “When hearts connect, cultures unite. Today’s gathering symbolises the growing friendship and harmony between Korea and India.” The maiden event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora and Korean citizens, successfully strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations through the universal language of art and culture.