Mumbai: Sakshi Malik who rose to fame with Bom Diggy Diggy song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, is a multi-faceted beauty. She is a fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer, who has a huge fan following.

Born January 22, 1993, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Sakshi holds a degree in B.Tech, which she completed from Delhi. During her college days, she was often present at the forefront of events and fashion shows.

This is when Sakshi realised that she had an affinity for the camera and decided to foray into modelling. After her graduation, she moved to Mumbai to pursue her career where she signed up with a modelling agency and the rest is history.

Sakshi appeared in many commercials such as PC Jewellers, Freshlook, Nykaa, etc. She was also seen in the music video Kudiye Snapchat Waaliye. However, Sakshi gained major attention when she was seen in the song Bom Diggy Diggy from the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety alongside Kartik Aryan and Nushrat Bharucha. The song led to an explosion of followers on her Instagram. Currently, she has more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram, whom she treats with amazing photoshoots or selfies on a daily basis.