Bhubaneswar: A threat about the presence of bombs on an Akasa Air flight in Bhubaneswar airport was received on social media, but it later turned out to be a hoax, an official of the airport said Thursday.

Security was beefed up at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here after the incident, he said.

“We have received a hoax threat on ‘X’ that bombs have been fixed on an Akasa Air flight. Following standard operating procedure (SOP), we have cleared the flight and it departed for its destination,” BPIA Director Prasanna Mohanty said.

Security has been tightened at the airport, he added.

PTI