Mumbai: The bail requests of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik will be heard tomorrow by the Bombay High Court. It was put off by a day due to heavy rain in Mumbai.

Seems like the problems of Rhea and her brother is getting worse in the drugs case linked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik had requested bail from the Bombay High Court, which was to be heard up today but the High Court Chief Justice has declared a holiday today, after severe water logging in city.

Rhea & Showik Chakraborty had filed bail pleas in NDPS case before HC, it was to be heard today said lawyer Satish Maneshinde, Rhea’s lawyer.

Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) September 8 after three days of questioning in the drug-related matter in connection with Sushant’s death. She was sent to 14-days judicial custody which ends today.

In her bail plea, Rhea Chakraborty says it is clear that “Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and that he was directing his staff members to procure his drugs”. She also says “if the late actor were alive today, he would have been charged for the consumption of small quantities, which is a bailable offence having punishment of a term of imprisonment upto one year.”

It is “preposterous”, she argues, that while the “consumer of drugs” would receive a maximum punishment of up to one year jail, she would, having paid for the drugs on a few occasions, would be subjected to up to 20 years in jail.

Apart from the narcotics case, Rhea is also facing charges of abetting Sushant’s alleged suicide which the CBI is investigating. Apart from this, the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the case related to money laundering.

Earlier, Rhea was arrested on the charges of abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation of substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). This constitutes prima facie offences under Section 20(b)/22/27/28/29 of the NDPS as per the Crime Information Report of the NCB.