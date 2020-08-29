Puri: Two youths were injured after miscreants hurled bombs at them at Katakapada village under Brahmagiri police limits in Puri district Saturday.

The injured persons have been identified as Niranjan Sethi and Nanda Kishore Behera.

According to a source, Niranjan and Nanda Kishore were travelling in a car. On their way, they parked the vehicle near a pond to attend to nature’s call. As they got down from the car, two bike-borne miscreants came out of nowhere and hurled three bombs at them.

Hearing the explosion, local people came rushing towards the spot. On seeing the crowd of people marching towards them, the miscreants sped away from the spot.

The people rescued the youths and rushed them to the nearby community health centre (CHC).

Brahmagiri police on being informed reached the spot and have launched a probe.

According to some local people, the miscreants may have had a plan to rob the duo and steal the car. They couldn’t succeed as local people got alerted and came to the spot.

