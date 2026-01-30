Koraput: The culture and traditions of the Bonda tribe were on display at the Ankadeli weekly market as foreign tourists visited the haat and interacted with members of one of Odisha’s oldest indigenous communities, officials and locals said.

The visit turned the weekly market into a site of cultural exchange, with tourists engaging with Bonda women, taking photographs and admiring their traditional ornaments, distinctive attire and age-old customs. Tourists also purchased locally made products from Bonda women, providing economic support and encouragement to the community.

The Bonda tribe is known for preserving its ancient traditions and lifestyle despite modern influences. The Ankadeli weekly market serves as an important platform for the community to showcase its identity through traditional clothing, handmade jewellery, forest produce and local crafts.

Local residents and officials said such visits help draw wider attention to tribal cultures that are often confined to remote regions. A local official said the presence of foreign tourists reflects growing interest in tribal heritage and cultural tourism, adding that responsible tourism can help support preservation efforts.