Chikiti: Hundreds of people from various villages of Pitatali panchayat under Chikiti block in Ganjam district staged protests in front of the block office Tuesday, alleging booth rigging at Chairibada village during the second phase of rural polls.

The agitating villagers blocked the road near the block office and demanded re-polling in booth-13 where election was held February 18.

They alleged that some people had beaten up two voters and driven them out of the booth when polling was underway.

The booth was rigged while votes of people who are staying abroad were cast by others.

Some locals including sarpanch candidates like P Danabati, K Narsinghamurty, agent Yudhisthir Sethi and S Rajalaxmi had filed a written complaint with block development officer (BDO) Falguni Majhi February 20 about booth rigging.

They had demanded action against the people involved in the incident and warned of agitation over the issue if no step was taken in 48 hours.

They had also written to Ganjam Collector, Berhampur sub-collector and the State Election Commission, seeking a re-poll at the booth.

“Since no step was taken over the booth rigging, we had no option than to resort to protests,” the local fumed.

Over 400 people from Pitatali, Madhabandh, Jagannathpur and Chairibada village took part in the agitation. The BDO tried to quell the agitators, but the latter refused to relent.

Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange visited the spot and said that the decision on re-polling is vested with the SEC.

“We have intimated the SEC about the issue. If the SEC orders for re-polling, then their demand will be met,” the Collector said.

PNN