Puri: The Union Environment Ministry has reportedly deferred forest clearance for the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport in Odisha’s Puri district, citing ecological risks to Olive Ridley turtles, Irrawaddy dolphins along the Puri coast and migratory birds coming to Chilka Lake.

The project, which involves the diversion of nearly 28 hectares of forest land, also includes the felling of around 13,000 trees that serve as a natural buffer against cyclones along the state’s vulnerable coastline, according to a source.

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC), which reviews proposals involving forest land for infrastructure projects, in its June 24 meeting, asked the Odisha government to seek expert opinion from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) before proceeding. The panel recommended a precautionary approach, citing the region’s environmental sensitivity, the source added.

“Considering the risks to marine species and migratory birds, and the proximity of the site to the coast and Chilika Lake, the state government should obtain WII’s recommendations,” the FAC noted in its minutes.

The Rs 5,631 crore airport, cleared by the Union Civil Aviation Ministry May 5, is planned over 471 hectares in Sipasarubali village. Of this, 27.88 hectares are classified as forest land and await approval, the source informed.

The Environment Ministry’s regional office flagged objections to the loss of thousands of casuarina, cashew, acacia and noni trees, warning that their removal could weaken the natural defence system against cyclones in the coastal zone. The FAC has directed the state to justify the deforestation and submit a detailed mitigation plan for climate-related vulnerabilities, the source said.

The regional inspection report also raised alarms about the proximity of Olive Ridley turtle nesting sites in the Brahmagiri forest division — just 2.3 kilometres from the project site — and the Balukhand wildlife sanctuary. The report additionally warned of potential bird strikes due to the presence of large numbers of migratory birds that travel along the Central Asian Flyway, which overlaps with the area.

According to state government data, as of March 20, 345 Olive Ridley nests had been documented in the Brahmagiri range, yielding nearly 40,000 eggs and more than 380 hatchlings. In response, the state said it is open to developing a site-specific wildlife conservation plan with appropriate mitigation measures. A dolphin impact study is also underway by the Zoological Survey of India’s (ZSI) regional office in Gopalpur.

Regarding potential risks to migratory bird routes, the state argued that flights connecting eastern and southern cities already use the same airspace without any recorded adverse impact. The ZSI has been tasked with studying the airport’s likely effects on avian migration patterns.

The Central Asian Flyway, one of nine major global migratory routes, links breeding grounds in Siberia to wintering sites in South and West Asia. India is a critical stopover point for millions of waterbirds using the corridor annually.

The inspection team also noted that the Odisha government had not fully disclosed the extent of forest land required for the project. Officials discovered that a 1,400-meter boundary wall had already been constructed on the forest land in violation of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines. The state said the wall was a temporary structure meant to prevent encroachment and had since been dismantled.

PNN & Agencies