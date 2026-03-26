Bhubaneswar: The Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj, the presiding deity of Ekamra Kshetra, is to be held Thursday, with authorities completing all preparations for the festival.

The temple administration has deployed extensive security arrangements, including 16 platoons of police personnel, to ensure smooth conduct of the procession.

The deployment includes 30 women constables, 13 inspectors, 25 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, seven assistant commissioners of police, three additional deputy commissioners and two deputy commissioners.

Traffic regulation measures have also been put in place to manage the expected crowd of devotees, Officials said.

Preparatory rituals for the chariot were completed late Wednesday night. The ‘rath pratistha’ began with rituals involving sacred water brought from Marichi Kunda near Mukteswar temple. Priests from Puri were welcomed with traditional offerings before the ceremonies commenced.

Also Read : Lord Lingaraj’s Rukuna Rath Yatra begins in Bhubaneswar

After more than three hours of puja and rituals, the chariot was sanctified with sacred water and the tying of the sacred flag, said senior servitor Ashok Kumar Satpathy.

Authorities said multiple departments, including the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, water resources, health and electricity, have coordinated arrangements for the event. Volunteers have also been engaged to assist devotees in order to swiftly manage the festival.

Emergency medical services, including ambulances, have been stationed along the route.

As per the schedule, the chariot pulling will begin at 2:30 pm after completion of daily rituals, darshan and the ceremonial procession of the deity.