Bhubaneswar: The fourth edition of the Odisha Polytechnic Ranking for the academic year 2023–24 was unveiled Thursday by Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain at the State Council for Technical Education and Vocational Training (SCTE&VT) auditorium here. Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE), Cuttack, secured the top position, followed by Government Polytechnic, Bhubaneswar, and Jharsuguda Engineering School.

Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering ranked fourth, while SKDAV Government Polytechnic, Rourkela, stood fifth. The ranking exercise was conducted under the guidance of the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) of the Quality Council of India (QCI). A comprehensive assessment was carried out by expert panels drawn from the SCTE&VT Appeals Committee, the Core Grading Committee and other related bodies. The initiative aims to encourage both government and private polytechnic institutions to improve academic processes and adopt innovative practices for continuous quality enhancement.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Swain underscored the vital role of skill development and vocational education in shaping the future of Odisha’s youth. He said the ranking system helps institutions impart industry-relevant skills while also fostering creativity and innovation among students. He further urged institutions to draw up time-bound action plans for holistic growth, with emphasis on academic quality, faculty skill upgradation, industry collaboration, optimal use of infrastructure, and effective management. Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Bhupendra Singh Punia also shared insights on the progress of the state’s vocational education sector, stressing the need to strengthen student skill development and foster an entrepreneurial spirit among the youth.