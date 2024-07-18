Boudh: A police officer from this district along with a driver was arrested by Chhattisgarh police while smuggling cannabis, sources said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Gagan Meher, a traffic ASI currently posted at Purunakatak under Harabhanga block in this district, and the car driver Rabindra Bhukta, a resident of Salakata village under Harabhanga block.

According to sources, Meher was caught by Chhattisgarh police with 70 kg of cannabis in the car. The car and the contraband were seized and both Meher and the driver were arrested. A case was filed and the duo was presented in court Wednesday. Meher, who was recently promoted and transferred to Angul district, was still involved in the cannabis trade which he was doing while serving as a traffic ASI in Boudh. This is the second case against him related to cannabis smuggling in Boudh. Intellectuals in the district said if law enforcers themselves are involved in the trade, the problem of cannabis smuggling will only worsen instead of being eradicated.