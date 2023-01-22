Boudh: The Mahanadi bridge connecting Boudh town with Kiakata has turned into a death trap. A host of projects have been taken up for faster development and beautification of Boudh town.

But the bridge, a lifeline for the district’s residents, is in a very bad shape with potholes, big and small, appearing throughout its length.

After the construction of this bridge, direct communication was established among western, southern and eastern parts of the state. Then, the newly built two-kilometre long bridge was also touted as the second longest across Mahanadi.

With road works continuing in full swing along Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway, over 5,000 vehicles are plying on the Boudh-Kiakata bridge on a daily basis. Despite repeated repair works taken up by the National Highways wing, potholes are reappearing on the bridge.

Potholes are causing many mishaps on the bridge frequently. The locals have demanded quick steps to repair the potholes and exposed iron rods on the bridge endangering the lives of commuters.

PNN