Jagatsinghpur: A minor boy, a student of Class X, was found hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room here, police informed Monday. Personnel of the Town police station here stated hostel inmates had first noticed the body and informed the police. The deceased, a native of Gopinathpur village under Birdi block of this district, had been studying at a private residential school here and was staying at the hostel. Police initially suspect it to be a case of suicide, but are probing the matter and looking into all angles. However, the deceased’s family has ruled out suicide and called it a case of ‘murder’.

Police said that the father of the deceased had met the latter on the hostel premises and was with him till about 9-9.30 in the night. “It is apparent that the boy died after that,” Town police station IIC Gokul Ranjan Dash said. “When we found the body it was hanging with a bed sheet tied round his neck. We are probing the matter to ascertain the cause behind the mysterious death,” Dash informed.