Before going on a date it is important that some things are taken care of.

Often, girls have the notion that boys in real life would be the physical manifestation of characters from movies. Girls often harbor unreasonable expectations from boys. So let’s tell you five things that women should not do on the first date because in reality, these things are never liked by boys.

Boys do not like girls who show tantrums. Boys often prefer a strong a mature girl.

Some girls think that boys like quiet girls. But it is not so as boys do not prefer silent girls but like girls who can take part in sensible conversations.

Some girls put a lot of make-up on their faces. They think that boys like big and raised lips, but this is not so. Excessive make-up does not attract them because it looks artificial.

Girls think that boys prefer lazy and messily-dressed girls. However, it is not the case as boys always prefer girls who are neatly dressed and take care of themselves.

Boys like to speak to the point so naturally prefer girls who are honest with their feelings and can talk convey what they want with clarity.