Bra or no bra: That is the question. Many women are having a tough time deciding to wear a bra or not. Many women had a long, painful, love-hate relationship with bra. Even as many celebrities have been spotted going braless, the debate in this regard is yet to be concluded.

These pretty, elegant undergarments are one of the most potent symbols of femininity around, and they are solidly tied to the idea of what it is to be a woman. Let’s us have a look into what doctors weigh in to help you.

As per the study by Rouillon, 300 women between the ages of 18-35 who did not wear bras developed muscle tissues that naturally supported their breasts. Meanwhile, an extensive 15-year long study by Jean-Denis Rouillon, one of very few conducted on the subject, concluded that bras do not provide any benefits. In fact, they may only be harmful.

As per the same study, when you wear a bra, the restrictive material that they are made of prevents the breasts’ ability to develop these support tissues. As a result, Rouillon believes that it may make the breasts sag even more.

If you think that you will out of the blue throw your bra into the bin, Rouillon has something to tell you. He cautions that if you have been wearing one for decades, you should continue doing so as at this juncture, you will not derive any benefit out of not wearing them.

Often, it is said that not wearing bras can make your breasts droopy and saggy, referred to as ‘Cooper’s Droop’. But, as per experts, that surmise was politically motivated, rather than on health. Breasts sag in older women probably depending on the number of pregnancies they have had, said Geraghty, and not on going braless.

What is your opinion in this regard?