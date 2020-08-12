Bhubaneswar: 70.21 per cent science students in Odisha have cleared the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Plus-II (in science stream) examinations, the results of which were announced Wednesday.

State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash announced the results at the council office, Wednesday.

In addition to the official website, students can check their scores via SMS.

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science result via SMS:

Type ‘RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263.

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science results on official website:

Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result

Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the log in page

Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result

The Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations higher secondary classes which were initially scheduled between 23 and 28 March for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who are not satisfy with the average marking scheme will be given an opportunity to reappear for the pending subjects when the situation improves.

The pass percentage this year is two percent less than last year. Last year it was 72.33.

In total 97, 377 student had appeared for examination, out of them 68,374 students passed in the exam.

Out of 30 districts in Odisha, Nayagarh topped the list with 86.51 pass percentage. And Jharsuguda got lowest with 40.71 percentage.

PNN