New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee died Monday in an army hospital here, his son Abhijit said. He was 84. Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to hospital August 10 and a health bulletin Monday morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support.

“With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You Folded hands,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

PNN