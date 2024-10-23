Kazan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday strongly pitched for ‘single-minded’ focus and ‘firm support’ of all in combating terrorism, asserting that there is no place for “double standards” to deal with the challenge.

In an address at the 16th BRICS Summit here, Modi also underlined the need to take “active steps” to stop the radicalisation of youths.

The Prime Minister made the remarks in the presence of top leaders of BRICS nations, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian.

“In order to counter terrorism and terror financing, we need the single-minded, firm support of all,” Modi said.

“There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop the radicalization of youth in our countries,” he added.

Modi’s remarks that there is no place for “double standards” in combating terrorism assumed significance as China had blocked several proposals at the United Nations to designate Pakistan-based terrorists.

“We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism,” Modi said.

“The same way, we need to work on global regulations for cyber security and for safe and secure AI,” he said.

In his remarks, Modi also delved into the expansion of the BRICS.

“India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as partner countries.

“In this regard, all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected.

Modi said the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures adopted during last year’s Johannesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries.

The Prime Minister said that the BRICS is an organisation that is willing to evolve with time.

“By giving our own example to the world we must collectively and in a united manner, raise our voice for reforms of global institutions,” he said.

“We must move forward in a time-bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, Multilateral development banks, and the WTO,” he said.

“As we take our efforts forward in BRICS, we must be careful to ensure that this organisation does not acquire the image of one that is trying to replace global institutions, instead of being perceived as one that wishes to reform them,” he said.

