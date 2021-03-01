Boudh: A newlywed couple was detained by villagers until police intervention in Mahibahal village under Harbhanga block in Boudh district Sunday.

According to the police, a youth from Barajhuli area under Boudh block was supposed to marry a girl of Mahibahal.

The youth along with his entourage began their journey to Mahibahal Sunday.

During the wedding procession, some members of the groom’s entourage misbehaved with local youths. This irked the local people.

As the wedding ceremony was underway, the local people were searching for the youths involved. It was when they did not find them that they decided to detain the bride and groom till the arrival of the youths.

After the wedding ceremony, when the groom was about to leave the place with the bride, the villagers did not allow them to leave the village. They said they would allow the newly-wed couple to leave on the condition that the youths who had misbehaved with the village youths were presented before them.

“With no option left, the bride’s family contacted Boudh Adarsh Police Station following which a team from the police station reached the village and rescued the groom,” informed IIC Tapaswini Kanhar.

PNN