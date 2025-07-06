Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam authorities Sunday discharged the first floodwater of the year from the reservoir.

Sluice gate No. 7 on the left spillway was opened at 10am following a special ritual and puja, a source said.

Due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Mahanadi and its tributaries, the water inflow into the reservoir has been steadily increasing, the source added.

In view of this, the chief engineer and basin manager of the Mahanadi basin decided to begin the discharge of excess floodwater through the sluice gates. Initially, six to eight gates will be opened in a phased manner, depending on the volume of inflow.

However, the exact number of gates to be opened may change based on real-time inflow conditions, according to dam authorities. As is customary every year, a ceremonial event will be held at the dam control room before the gates are opened. The event will include traditional rituals, after which an invited guest will press the switch to initiate the gate-opening process.

To ensure public safety, sirens will be sounded at five-minute intervals starting one hour before the discharge to alert residents living along the banks of the Mahanadi and its tributaries.

PNN