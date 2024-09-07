New Delhi: Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh lashed out at wrestler Vinesh Phogat, a day after she and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls and accused her of cheating at the Olympics.

Singh Saturday claimed that their entry into politics confirmed his long-standing assertion that the 2023 protests by athletes were a politically motivated conspiracy against him, plotted by the Congress.

The former BJP MP, who has been defending himself against sexual assault allegations that sparked a major protest by wrestlers in January 2023, reiterated his belief that the accusations were part of a plot led by Congress and Bhupinder Hooda.

“Back in January, when the protest began, I told the media that this was all a conspiracy against me, and now it is clear. The script was written by Congress, and it has been exposed at their party office,” he remarked.

The remarks came after Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress Friday, with Phogat set to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections from the Julana constituency.

Brij Bhusan Singh further expressed his disappointment, accusing both wrestlers of damaging the sport and dishonouring athletes, particularly female wrestlers.

“They have not only caused me harm but also harmed the sport and insulted women athletes,” he said.

The Former WFI president questioned the legitimacy of Vinesh Phogat’s athletic achievements.

“I want to ask Vinesh Phogat whether a player can give trials in two weight categories in one day and can these trials be paused for five hours after the weigh-in? You went there by cheating, and you did not win any medal because God punished you for your actions,” Singh stated.

He also accused Bajrang Punia of participating in the Asian Games without completing his required trials, adding that the Congress was using these athletes to further their political agenda. “I have not insulted women, Congress has. They are the ones using girls for politics,” he added.

Denying the sexual assault allegations against him, the former BJP MP argued that the truth would eventually come out in court.

“One day, a court verdict will prove that I was not in Delhi when the alleged incidents took place. For one accusation, I was in Serbia, and for the other two, I was in Lucknow. The reality is evident, and the people will decide,” he claimed.

Brij Bhusan also accused Congress of hypocrisy, asserting that while they claim to respect women, they are the ones who truly disrespect them. “I am not guilty of dishonouring daughters. If anyone is, it’s Bhupinder Hooda, who wrote this script,” he said.