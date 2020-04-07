London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms, has been taken into intensive care after his condition worsened, Downing Street said Monday.

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab has taken charge as Johnson, 55, was moved to the ICU at St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

A spokesperson for No 10 Downing Street said: “Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary,” the spokesperson said.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS (National Health Service) staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Johnson had earlier messaged from his hospital bed on Monday to say that he was in “good spirits” and staying in contact with his ministers to oversee the UK’s coronavirus fightback despite his hospitalisation due to persistent Covid-19 symptoms.

WHO chief sends best wishes

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sent his best wishes Monday to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was moved into intensive care after his COVID-19 condition worsened.

“I am thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight, and sending my and WHO’s heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus,” the UN health agency’s director-general said on Twitter.

“I know the NHS and its dedicated health workers will be looking after you.” Johnson has been suffering with COVID-19 and was taken to a National Health Service hospital in London on Sunday. His condition worsened Monday and he was moved to the intensive care unit.

Earlier Tedros gave a virtual press conference in which he spoke about the pandemic, which has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed more than 70,000.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on families, communities and nations the world over,” he said.

“But it’s also giving rise to incredible acts of generosity, solidarity and cooperation.

“We’re all in this together, and we can only succeed together.”

