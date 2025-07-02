Peshawar: Four government officials, including an assistant commissioner, were killed and 11 others injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Wednesday, police said.

The blast, which occurred near Mela Ground in Khar Tehsil in the Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, targeted the vehicle of Assistant Commissioner of Bajaur district’s Nawagai tehsil Faisal Sultan.

The other deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Noor Hakeem, Levies Tehsildar Wakil Khan and Constable Rasheed.

Security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, while a search operation and investigation into the attack are underway.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Saif, condemned the bomb blast, terming it a “highly tragic incident”.

“The loss of precious lives, including the assistant commissioner and tehsildar, is deeply saddening,” he said in a press release.

“We will not allow anti-state elements to succeed in their nefarious designs,” he added.

He further said that Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and directed the provision of immediate medical assistance to the injured.

PTI