Kendrapara: In a dramatic fight for survival, a 40-year-old man narrowly escaped death after battling a giant estuarine crocodile for more than ten minutes when the reptile attacked him while he was bathing inside a fenced bathing ghat on the Brahmani River in Kendrapara district. Khyamanidhi Das of Bali chandrapur village under Rajpur panchayat had entered the bathing ghat, which was specially fenced by the Forest department to protect local residents from crocodile attacks.

However, in a shocking breach of safety, a giant crocodile reportedly entered the protected enclosure and attacked him Thursday. According to eyewitnesses, the reptile suddenly clamped onto Khyamanidhi’s leg and attempted to drag him into deeper waters. What followed was a desperate struggle as the victim fought back, punching and kicking the crocodile while crying out for help.

The life-and-death battle continued for over ten minutes as the massive crocodile, estimated to be around 25 feet long, thrashed violently in the water. Hearing his screams, villagers rushed to the spot armed with bamboo sticks and attacked the reptile. Their timely intervention forced the crocodile to release its grip, saving Khyamanidhi from what could have been a fatal attack.

The victim sustained between 40 and 50 injury marks on both legs and was immediately shifted to the Rajnagar Community Health Centre. Doctors attending to him said his condition is stable. “I thought that was the end,” a shaken Khyamanidhi reportedly told hospital staff after the ordeal. The incident has once again heightened fears of crocodile attacks across the coastal blocks of Kendrapara district.