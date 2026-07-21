Bhubaneswar: Odisha DGP Y B Khurania has suspended a woman police inspector in Boudh district over her alleged links with ganja smugglers, officials said Tuesday.

A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against inspector Susmita Magar, ex-inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Manamunda police station in Boudh district (now inspector of police in Boudh district) for her gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. She is placed under suspension with immediate effect, read an order issued by the Director General of police.

During her tenure as inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Manamunda police station, it was alleged that she had a nexus with ganja smugglers, a police officer said.

When the allegation surfaced, she was transferred to the Boudh district police office. Now, the DGP has suspended the inspector, he said.

During the suspension period, the woman police officer will remain under the disciplinary control of IG of Police, Southern Range, Berhampur, the order added.