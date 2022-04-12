Los Angeles: Pop icon Britney Spears Monday announced that she is pregnant with her third kid. It comes five months after a judge ended the controversy that gave her father control over many aspects of her life.

The ‘Criminal’ songstress took to Instagram and wrote a long note.

She wrote, “I thought ‘Geez… what happened to my stomach???'” Spears wrote, saying that her 28-year-old partner Sam Asghari, whom she has started referring to online as her “husband,” speculated she was “food pregnant.”

“It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there… I might just loose it,”

Notably, Britney and husband Sam Asghari first met in 2016 for a music video of her song Slumber Party. After few months, later it was revealed that the two are dating. In September 2021, it was announced that Britney Spears and Sam are engaged. Now, the couple will be parents to a new kid.