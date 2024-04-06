Los Angeles: Pop icon Britney Spears, who often finds herself mired in controversies, dropped bombshell pictures of herself recently.

The singer-songwriter shared a series of photos of herself posing completely naked in the sea, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 42-year-old singer described her tropical holiday as a “beautiful treat to myself”, as she shared a series of snaps of herself without a bathing suit.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, in one snap she stands with her hands covering her chest, in another she sits with legs akimbo in the white sand.

“What a beautiful treat to myself!!!” Britney wrote, sharing the pictures on Instagram.

“I believe in God again every time I go to this destination and there probably isn’t another person that feels as blessed as I do every darn time I leave!!! But I will back sooner this time !!! Game of chess!! When people say we are so happy for you I’m like well how come you all got offended when I wasn’t in the coffin at my funeral ??? Jk.”

Last month, she let fans into her beauty regime as she revealed she has undergone laser treatment on her face.

The Toxic hitmaker recently dyed her hair a lighter blonde shade and indulged in some ‘self care’ and updated fans on Instagram.

She revealed that she’s a fan of all her recent treatments though as the new lighter hair do isn’t to her taste as she revealed she hates her new hair and wants to change it.

Sharing a selfie on Instagram, Britney wrote: “I haven’t been really good with my self-care… I haven’t done my nails in two months and I did my first ever laser treatment for my face only a week ago. It kinda hurt though… not a fan”.