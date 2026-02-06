Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on illegal narcotic contraband, Bhubaneswar Excise department’s mobile team, Thursday, through a special drive, arrested two persons including a woman while peddling brown sugar weighing 108 grams worth Rs 10,80,000 near Sai temple in Chakeisianai area.

The accused have been identified as Ujjala Das, 50, and Somnath Behera, 22, both residents of Chakeisiani area. According to the Excise officials, they received a tip-off regarding sales of brown sugar in Chakeisiani area. Accordingly, the mobile team took positions on the way through which the smugglers were to pass.

When the accused duo was passing the road on a scooter, the mobile team apprehended them and conducted a search. The police recovered 108 gm brown sugar from their possession, following which the cops arrested them on the spot. “The female is a habitual offender. Even her family members are regular offenders as well. She was actively supplying brown sugar in the area.