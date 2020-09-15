Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled Tuesday a major infiltration bid. The infiltration bid was made by five heavily-armed terrorists along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district. The terrorists fled back to the Pakistani side after being confronted by the border guarding force, said a spokesperson for the BSF.

The official also said a strong protest note is being lodged with the Pakistan Rangers for helping the infiltrating terrorists. The spokesperson said alert troops observed movement of terrorists on the Pakistani side during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“Their movement was tracked by BSF troops. At about 0030 hours, the group was seen close to the International Boundary (IB). They reached close to the boundary taking advantage of the undulating ground and thick wild growth,” the spokesperson said.

He said the five terrorists took refuge in a depression having dense wild growth. “The BSF troops challenged them to stop but they opened fired on the party,” the spokesperson said.

The BSF troops fired on the terrorists with coordinated effective fire and foiled a possible infiltration bid. The area was illuminated by the help of parabomb and BSF troops saw the terrorists fleeing.

“The area was searched but nothing was recovered as the terrorists could not cross the IB. A strong protest note is being lodged with Pakistan Rangers for their help in facilitating terrorists infiltrate towards the Indian side,” the spokesperson added.