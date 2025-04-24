A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan is currently in the custody of Pakistan Rangers after reportedly crossing the International Border (IB) inadvertently in Punjab’s Ferozepur sector Wednesday afternoon, sources in the Indian Army said.

The soldier, identified as Constable PK Singh of the 182nd BSF Battalion, was on duty near farmland close to the Indo-Pak border when the incident occurred.

According to officials, Singh, who was in uniform and carrying his service rifle, accidentally crossed the border fence during a routine patrol. He was reportedly accompanying farmers and moved ahead to rest in the shade when he was apprehended by Pakistani personnel.

Following the incident, a flag meeting was initiated between the Indian Army and Pakistan Rangers to facilitate Singh’s release. As of Thursday morning, talks are still underway, and the soldier has not yet been returned, sources said. Efforts remain ongoing to ensure his safe and timely repatriation.

Inadvertent border crossings by both troops and civilians are not uncommon and are generally resolved through established military protocols. Detainees are typically returned following procedural flag meetings between the two sides.

However, the diplomatic atmosphere remains tense following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam Tuesday, which claimed the lives of 26 people — most of them tourists. The assault at the Baisaran meadow, a popular hilltop destination known as “Mini Switzerland,” marks the deadliest civilian massacre in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Eyewitnesses reported that gunmen opened fire on groups of male tourists gathered near food stalls and picnic spots. Several others sustained critical injuries in the ambush, which appeared intended to disrupt tourism and provoke panic ahead of the summer season.

