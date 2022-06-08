Koraput: Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have thwarted a major Maoist offensive by recovering two live tiffin bombs in Mantriamba forest in Koraput district, Tuesday. The bombs planted by the ultras were aimed at security forces who were carrying out combing operations in the forested area. Reports said BSF jawans of 151 Battalion got intelligence inputs about a live bomb in Mantriamba forest under Kelar panchayat of Boipariguda block, Tuesday morning.

The jawans along with sniffer dogs started a combing operation along the Ranchi-Vijaywada National Highhway-326. They looked for signs of earth digging in the forest. After a search, they found two places where they securely retrieved two tiffin bombs.

In the wake of this development, the security forces have confirmed about Maoist activities in the area. BSF Commandant Ajay Kumar and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Biranchinaryan Jagat advised BSF jawans and locals to be more circumspect about such lurking threats posed by Left wing ultras. Earlier, Maoists had orchestrated several incidents of violence in Jodamaba area. The areas had witnessed loss of lives and properties due to attacks and explosions. The BSF has taken the development seriously, it was said, adding that combing operations will be intensified in the area.