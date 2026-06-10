Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department over allegations of arbitrary fee hikes by private unaided schools in Odisha.

In a communication dated June 8, 2026, the NHRC directed the S&ME department Commissioner-cum-Secretary N Thirumala Naik to inquire into the matter and submit a report following a complaint filed by social activist Basudev Bhatta.

The complaint alleged that several private unaided schools in the state have been increasing fees arbitrarily, in some cases by as much as 25 per cent annually, allegedly in violation of various guidelines, including those issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

It further claimed that concerned government authorities had failed to adequately address public grievances on the issue. After examining the complaint, the Commission observed that the allegations raise serious concerns regarding the human rights of school-going children.

The NHRC noted that excessive fee hikes could make education unaffordable for many families, potentially jeopardising children’s Right to Education guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“The complainant has levelled serious allegations of human rights violations of school-going children, who, due to exorbitant fee hikes by private schools, remain vulnerable and at risk of denial of their right to education,” the Commission stated in its order.

The NHRC has forwarded a copy of the complaint to the S&ME department and asked the state government to take appropriate action. The department has been directed to submit its report to the Commission expeditiously. The case has been registered as Case No. 475/18/0/2026. The Commission’s direction is expected to bring renewed attention to the long-standing issue of fee regulation in private schools across the state.