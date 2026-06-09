Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Parents’ Federation (Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha) Monday staged an indefinite hunger strike outside the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, demanding a judicial inquiry into alleged irregularities in the evaluation of Plus-II examination answer scripts.

The association expressed serious concerns over alleged discrepancies in the CHSE evaluation process, claiming that thousands of students have reported errors in the assessment of their answer sheets. The protest comes amid growing national concerns over examination and evaluation-related controversies in major examinations such as NEET, CBSE, and CUET, which have left students and parents anxious about academic fairness and future prospects.

The federation questioned the decision to award the e-evaluation contract to Coempt EduTeck, alleging that the company is linked to Globareena Infotech, a firm that was reportedly blacklisted in Andhra Pradesh following a controversial evaluation episode. The association further alleged that Coempt EduTeck had outsourced evaluation-related work to a third-party firm, MS Code Tantra Tech Solutions, without proper authorisation.

Citing what it termed as evidence of serious flaws in the evaluation system, the federation pointed to a case in which a student reportedly received 102 marks out of a maximum of 100 in a CHSE examination. It claimed that the incident highlights systemic lapses in the assessment process.

The parents’ body also raised questions over the tender process conducted by CHSE in December 2025. According to the federation, 12 firms participated in the bidding process, but only Coempt EduTeck and Magnetic Infotech qualified. The association alleged that despite tender conditions reportedly requiring a minimum of 15 years of experience, a company established in 2019 and having around six years of experience was selected for the assignment.

Demanding accountability and safeguards for students’ academic futures, the federation called for a judicial investigation into the alleged irregularities and the tendering process.

During the protest, a delegation comprising federation president Basudev Bhatta, working president Prasanna Bisoyi, general secretary Ashok Paikaray, and secretary Satyajit Das held discussions with the CHSE chairman.

Following the meeting, the Chairman reportedly assured the delegation that an independent inquiry would be initiated immediately. He also promised that representatives of the Odisha Parents’ Federation would be consulted and involved in the process as the investigation progresses.